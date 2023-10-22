Crash on Milwaukee's north side, 4 taken to hospital

article

A crash on Milwaukee's north side sent four people to a hospital and injured a fifth early Sunday morning, Oct. 22.

It happened near 76th and Villard. Surveillance from an area business captured the crash, which the owner said happened around 1 a.m.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, three people had to be extricated from a vehicle and a fourth was outside the vehicle. One other person was evaluated at the scene but refused to go to a hospital.

The condition of the people hurt is unknown, MFD said.

The surveillance, which FOX6 News is not showing due to its graphic nature, shows a vehicle turning left as a second vehicle, apparently speeding, crashes into it. One person seemed to be ejected from the vehicle that was hit.

It is not the first time FOX6 has covered a serious crash at the intersection

In February 2022, a police chase led to a crash at what was then Hart Auto – also captured on surveillance. The driver has since been sentenced to prison. Later that year, there was a second police chase and crash at the intersection.

Last month, the owner of the new business at that intersection, Quick Wash Laundromats, said he added dozens of security cameras in an effort to help the community stay safe.