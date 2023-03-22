Milwaukee police chase, crash; man gets 5 years in prison

article

A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to five years in prison for a 2022 police chase and crash.

Ryan Tate, 18, stole a Jeep, leading police on a pursuit and crashing at Hart Auto near 76th and Villard on Feb. 2, 2022. He was 17 years old at the time.

The pursuit began near 60th and Capitol – roughly two miles away from where it ended. An officer spotted the SUV, which had been stolen in a reported armed robbery, being driven recklessly and tried to stop it – but the driver refused.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The driver, Tate, barreled through the intersection of 76th and Villard, ignoring the speeding police cars behind him. The stolen SUV hit a red car and then a fire hydrant before taking flight in the Hart Auto parking lot.

Tate, who had two passengers, documented everything on Facebook. The Jeep was stolen from a Lyft driver who said she'd been carjacked a day earlier after picking up Tate.

Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in crash near 76th and Villard in Milwaukee

A gun was recovered. Tate was taken to the hospital along with his two passengers and the drivers of two other vehicles. Nobody at Hart Auto was injured.

Tate pleaded guilty to five charges in December. As part of a plea deal, other charges were dismissed. He has also been sentenced to six years of extended supervision and is due back in court for a restitution hearing.