Boy killed riding bike, Milwaukee man sentenced to prison

The Brief A Milwaukee man was sentenced to prison for a 2023 crash that killed a 13-year-old boy. Amare Crump was riding his bike on the sidewalk near 76th and Denver when he was hit. Prosecutors said he admitted he was going "way faster" than the speed limit.



A Milwaukee man was sentenced on Friday to three years in prison for a crash that killed 13-year-old Amare Crump, who was riding his bike on the sidewalk when he was hit.

Veyante McArthur, 24, pleaded guilty in August to homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle. In addition to prison time, he was sentenced to three years of extended supervision.

It happened in June 2023. A criminal complaint said McArthur was driving a Nissan sedan and collided with a Dodge truck. The Nissan then careened off the road onto the sidewalk – striking Crump. The Nissan continued to crash into several UTVs parked in a dealership's lot.

Security video showed the Dodge headed east on Denver Avenue and stopped at the intersection at 76th Street. The complaint said the Dodge crossed the southbound lanes of 76th Street and began to turn left into the northbound lanes.

Amare Crump; crash near 76th and Good Hope

A Chevrolet SUV sped in front of the Dodge, the complaint said, causing the Dodge to stop. As the Dodge resumed its turn, the Nissan appeared in the frame – colliding with the Dodge's passenger side at a high rate of speed. The Nissan then went off the road, onto the sidewalk and hit Crump.

Investigators spoke to the driver of the Dodge. The driver said, before the crash, he saw the Nissan "further down the road" but "believed that he had time to turn" before he was hit. The complaint said McArthur's car was driving 76.5 mph five seconds before impact – and 69.6 mph at the time of impact. The speed limit on 76th Street where the crash happened is 40 mph.

The complaint alleges, if McArthur was driving at the speed limit, he could have stopped his car more than 100 feet before the location where he struck the Dodge. McArthur admitted to investigators he was going "way faster" than the speed limit, per the complaint, but did not think he was going as fast as 77 mph.