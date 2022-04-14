Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee crash, police seek driver who fled scene

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash on the city's far north side Thursday morning, April 14.

Just before 8 a.m., police said a vehicle hit a pole in a parking lot on 76th Place north of Dean Road. The driver ran off.

The vehicle was not reported stolen at the time of the crash, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app. 

