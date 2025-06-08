Milwaukee crash near 6th and Hayes; multiple vehicles wrecked

article

Several vehicles were damaged in a crash in Milwaukee on Sunday morning, June 8, 2025.

What we know:

Preliminary information from the Milwaukee Police Department indicates one person crashed their vehicle, causing all the damage to the other cars.

That person is in the hospital being treated for non-life-threatening injuries and will be taken into custody.

One of the wrecked vehicles

Police say up to seven vehicles may have been involved, and are investigating.

What we don't know:

FOX6 is working to learn more and expects a full media release from the Milwaukee Police Department in the near future.