Milwaukee crash near 60th and Silver Spring; 1 dead, 3 injured
MILWAUKEE - A crash on Milwaukee's north side left one person dead on Wednesday, Oct. 30.
It happened around 5 p.m. Police said a car was speeding south on 60th Street and swerved to avoid other vehicles that were stopped at the red light at Silver Spring Drive.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The speeding car hit a vehicle that was stopped at a stop sign on Thurston Avenue before hitting a building at the corner just north of Silver Spring.
The 59-year-old driver who caused the crash was taken to a hospital, but died despite life-saving attempts. A 60-year-old passenger was taken to a hospital, a 35-year-old passenger was treated at the scene, and a 62-year-old refused medical attention at the scene.
Featured
Police said the 63-year-old driver of the vehicle that was struck had no apparent injuries. A 53-year-old passenger in that vehicle was taken to a hospital, and a 5-year-old passenger appeared unharmed.
The crash investigation remains ongoing.