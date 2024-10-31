Milwaukee crash near 60th and Silver Spring; 1 dead, 3 injured

article

A crash on Milwaukee's north side left one person dead on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

It happened around 5 p.m. Police said a car was speeding south on 60th Street and swerved to avoid other vehicles that were stopped at the red light at Silver Spring Drive.

The speeding car hit a vehicle that was stopped at a stop sign on Thurston Avenue before hitting a building at the corner just north of Silver Spring.

The 59-year-old driver who caused the crash was taken to a hospital, but died despite life-saving attempts. A 60-year-old passenger was taken to a hospital, a 35-year-old passenger was treated at the scene, and a 62-year-old refused medical attention at the scene.

Police said the 63-year-old driver of the vehicle that was struck had no apparent injuries. A 53-year-old passenger in that vehicle was taken to a hospital, and a 5-year-old passenger appeared unharmed.

The crash investigation remains ongoing.