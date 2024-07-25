article

Milwaukee police arrested a driver after a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday night, July 24.

It happened shortly before 7 p.m. Police said the driver, a 42-year-old man, ran a stop sign at 51st and Parkway and struck two other vehicles.

The 53-year-old driver of one of the vehicles that was hit was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Two people in the other vehicle that was hit, ages 35 and 31, were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

Police said the 42-year-old driver who ran the stop sign was also taken to a hospital for medical clearance before he was taken into custody.

What led to the crash remains under investigation, but police said alcohol appears to be a factor. The district attorney's office will review charges.