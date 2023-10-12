Pedestrian struck, killed on Milwaukee's north side
article
MILWAUKEE - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed on Milwaukee's north side Thursday, Oct. 12.
It happened near 37th and Fond du Lac around 7 p.m. Police said the 53-year-old victim died at the scene.
The driver who hit the person stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said. The Milwaukee Fire Department told FOX6 News it appears that driver called 911.