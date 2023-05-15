Milwaukee crash: Driver strikes tree near 29th and Capitol

A crash near 29th and Capitol on Monday morning, May 15, injured four people - one of them died.

Milwaukee police said the crash happened around 1 a.m. A 2001 gray Oldsmobile was going east on Capitol when it struck a tree. The man driving the car died from his injuries on the way to the hospital.

Crash near 29th and Capitol

Three people in the same car were taken to the hospital. A 35-year-old man is in critical condition. A 21-year-old woman and a 28-year-old woman are both in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.