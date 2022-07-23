Stolen vehicle crash on Milwaukee's north side: police

article

Milwaukee police are looking for two people after a stolen vehicle crashed near 23rd and Capitol on Friday night, July 22.

Around 11:30 p.m., police said the stolen vehicle hit two unoccupied parked vehicles. The driver and a passenger ran off.

Three other passengers in the stolen vehicle were taken to the hospital due to their injuries. A 16-year-old boy and 15-year-old boy were seriously injured, and a 14-year-old girl had what police described as non-fatal injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police are seeking the driver and passenger who fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.