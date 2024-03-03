Milwaukee crash victim's family grieves, reflects at scene

Blue and green balloons sailed into the Milwaukee sky as dozens of people remembered a crash victim on Saturday, March 2.

Loved ones of Amari Smith gathered at 20th and Burleigh to grieve and reflect. The 30-year-old was killed in a crash there last weekend.

"I'm hearing, 'I didn't know 'Mari had accomplished so much, I didn't know ‘Mari had helped so many people,’" said Pastor James West with St. John Concordia C.M.E. Church. "That's always a good feeling, especially for the parents, to hear that their child had purpose in life."

Smith's family said he was known for volunteering, and he was studying to become a barber. He was struck by a car that was fleeing police.

The driver accused in that crash, 40-year-old Robert Jones, was arrested and charged. Prosecutors said Jones had a warrant and fled police because he thought, if he got arrested, it might be the end of his marriage.