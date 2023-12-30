124th and Brown Deer crash, 2 vehicles involved: MFD
article
MILWAUKEE - A crash on Milwaukee's far northwest side sent one person to a hospital Saturday, Dec. 30.
It happened at 124th and Brown Deer, near the border with Menomonee Falls, around 3:30 p.m. The Milwaukee Fire Department said two vehicles were involved.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
An unspecified number of other people refused medical treatment, the fire department said.
What led to the crash is under investigation.