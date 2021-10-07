Milwaukee COVID test drive-thru opening on St. Paul

article

The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) will open a new drive-thru mass COVID-19 testing site in the former Wisconsin Department of Transportation emissions testing site in the Menomonee River Valley on Monday, Oct. 11.

The new site – located near 25th and St. Paul just off of Interstate 94 – will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 12 to 6 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"Testing remains an extremely important element in our fight against the COVID-19 virus," said Mayor Tom Barrett. "Having a centrally located site helps us continue to provide free, accessible and convenient testing to the most residents."

"We are appreciative of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation for contributing this centrally-located building for drive-through testing," said Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson. "Navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and keeping Milwaukee residents safe is an all-hands-on-deck effort, and we’re incredibly grateful for all our community partners, such as the DOT and the Milwaukee Brewers, for stepping up and helping us fight this virus."

Upon opening, the site will exclusively administer polymerase chain reaction (PCR) COVID-19 tests, with a plan to add COVID-19 vaccines at a future date. The addition of this new testing site will provide additional staffing capacity and resources to handle the increase in testing demand.

In addition to this new site, COVID-19 testing remains at the Northwest Health Center and Southside Health Center on Mondays and Fridays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 until 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Per CDC guidance, anyone, regardless of vaccination status, should prioritize receiving a COVID-19 test if they experience any symptoms or come in close contact with anyone who is confirmed or presumed positive for COVID-19.

More information about COVID-19 testing and locations can be found at Milwaukee.gov/COVIDtesting.

