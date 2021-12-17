COVID in Milwaukee: Case burden dips, positivity holds

The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) on Friday, Dec. 17 reported a slight drop in COVID-19 case burden while the positivity rate held at its previously reported mark.

According to MHD, the city saw 318.6 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people. The disease burden is down from the previous week's 331.4 cases per 100,000. The gating criteria remains in the "extreme" transmission designation.

Percent positivity remained at 10.5% – considered "high" transmission, according to MHD.

MHD said 60.5% of city residents ages 16 and older are fully vaccinated, and 65.5% of received at least their first dose. Additionally, 27.7% of fully vaccinated people have received a booster dose.

The health department urges those who are gathering for upcoming holidays to do so safely. That includes, MHD said, gathering with only fully vaccinated friends and family, wearing a mask when gathering in public, indoor spaces, and staying home if you experience any COVID-19 symptoms or come in contact with anyone who is confirmed positive for COVID-19.

"We were all hopeful for a holiday season that felt more normal, but unfortunately COVID-19 is still very present in our community" said Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson. "While the vaccine provides an effective level of protection against this virus, we still must be diligent with the other proven safety mitigations. We want everyone to be able to celebrate this season and many more holiday seasons to come."

MHD COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites will be observing upcoming holiday hours. Anyone in need of a PCR test or vaccine is encouraged to plan ahead.

The Northwest Health Center, Southside Health Center and Menomonee Valley Site will be closed Friday, Dec. 24 through Sunday, Dec. 26 and Friday, Dec. 31 through Sunday, Jan. 2. Individuals who need COVID-19 services during that time are encouraged to visit HealthyMKE.com to find alternative locations.