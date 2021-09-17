Milwaukee COVID positivity rises, now 'high'

article

The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) on Friday, Sept. 17 reported slight increases to COVID-19 trends for the preceding week.

According to MHD, the city saw 277.6 cases per 100,000 people. The case burden is up from the previous week's 254.5 cases per 100,000. The gating criteria remains in the "extreme transmission" category.

Percent positivity increased to 10%, escalating into the "high transmission" category. The gating criteria was reported at 9.6% the previous week. It is the first time since Aug. 12 that positivity has been considered "high."

As of this week, 60.5% of Milwaukee residents age 16 or older have received at least their first dose of vaccine and 54.1% have completed their vaccination series, MHD said.

Sunday, Sept. 19, marks the final day to participate in the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ $100 COVID-19 Vaccine Reward Program. Every Wisconsin resident, 12 years of age and above, who receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Sunday is eligible to receive the incentive. More information can be found at 100.wisconsin.gov.

