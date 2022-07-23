Milwaukee COVID cases, positivity 'extreme' for 10 straight weeks

The Milwaukee Health Department on Friday, July 22 reported that the COVID-19 case burden has positivity have both worsened for a fifth consecutive week.

Both gating metrics have now been deemed "extreme" for 10 consecutive weeks.

According to the health department, the city saw 244.5 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the past week – up from 212.7 over the preceding week.

Percent positivity rose to 15.4% compared to 15.2% the previous week.

The health department said 65.1% of city residents ages 16 and older are fully vaccinated, and 50% of fully vaccinated people have received a booster dose.

As Milwaukee remains in the High COVID-19 Community Level, the mask advisory issued on July 15 remains in place. Also, once available for order, the Milwaukee Health Department plans to administer the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccination remains the strongest tool to protect oneself from COVID-19, the health department said. In addition to the Milwaukee Health Department’s three COVID-19 sites, which are open six days a week, vaccinators will be available with both COVID-19 vaccines and all routine childhood immunizations at the 21st Annual Back-to-School Health Fair next Friday, July 29 at Fiserv Forum and the Deer District.