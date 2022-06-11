Milwaukee COVID case burden, positivity worsen

article

The Milwaukee Health Department on Friday, June 10 reported that the COVID-19 case burden has positivity have both worsened.

According to the health department, the city saw 251.8 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the past week. The disease burden rose from the previous week's 233.8 – the gating metric remains "extreme."

Percent positivity rose to 14.4% compared to 13.4% the previous week. The gating metric remains as "extreme" transmission.

The health department said 64.8% of city residents ages 16 and older are fully vaccinated, and 49.1% of fully vaccinated people have received a booster dose.

The Milwaukee Health Department strongly recommends residents get the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters as soon as they are eligible.

Vaccination information and opportunities can be found on the Milwaukee Health Department website.