Milwaukee COVID cases, positivity show improvement

The Milwaukee Health Department on Friday, May 27 reported that COVID-19 positivity and disease burden have shown slight improvement.

The improvement ends what had been a stretch of eight consecutive weeks of worsening disease trends.

According to the health department, the city saw 239.1 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the past week. The disease burden fell from the previous week's 270.9. The gating metric remains "extreme."

Percent positivity dipped to 12.8% compared to 13.3% the previous week. The gating metric remains as "extreme" transmission.

The health department said 64.7% of city residents ages 16 and older are fully vaccinated, and 48.8% of fully vaccinated people have received a booster dose.

All Milwaukee Health Department COVID-19 sites have vaccine boosters available for eligible individuals. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is the only vaccine authorized and recommended for 5- to 17-year-olds for the primary series and booster doses at this time.

COVID-19 services, in addition to all MHD clinic and office hours, will be closed on Monday, May 30 in observation of Memorial Day. Beginning Tuesday, May 31, the Milwaukee Health Department will adjust the hours of operation for the three COVID-19 sites. The adjusted hours reflect the current demand for COVID-19 services.

COVID-19 testing

Northwest Health Center and Southside Health Center

Monday & Friday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesday & Thursday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Menomonee Valley Site

Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday & Thursday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccine

Northwest Health Center and Southside Health Center

Tuesday & Thursday: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Menomonee Valley Site

Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday & Thursday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The sites are in a position to increase hours and services if and when the demand requires it.