Milwaukee COVID burden, positivity gating criteria downgraded

The Milwaukee Health Department on Friday, April 29 reported that the COVID-19 case burden has been downgraded to "high" transmission and positivity has been downgraded to "moderate transmission."

The city has reported five consecutive weeks of worsening disease trends.

According to the health department, the city saw 117.8 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the past week. The disease burden rose from the previous week's 60.7. The gating metric was downgraded from "substantial" to "high" transmission.

Percent positivity rose to 6.6% compared to 4.5% the previous week. The gating metric was downgraded from "low" to "moderate" transmission.

The health department said 64.4% of city residents ages 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) COVID-19 vaccine clinic

"COVID-19 is still very present in our community, as evidenced by the trajectory of our data and increases in positive cases," Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson said in a news release. "However, we have learned a tremendous amount over the past two years. We know there are effective tools to mitigate our risk.

"We can wear our mask in public, physically distance from others, test before large gatherings, and we know when to stay home to protect our loved ones. I strongly encourage everyone utilize these tools to protect yourselves ad your community as we begin to experience another wave of positive cases."

The Milwaukee Health Department added routine childhood immunizations and lead testing to the COVID-19 services at the Northwest Health Center and Southside Health Center.

All immunizations are available, without an appointment, Mondays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.