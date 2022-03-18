Milwaukee COVID metrics improve for 10th consecutive week

The Milwaukee Health Department on Friday, March 18 reported improving trends to the COVID-19 case burden and positivity rate for a 10th straight week.

According to the health department, the city saw 27.8 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the past week. The disease burden dropped from the previous week's 29.7. The gating metric held as "moderate" transmission.

Percent positivity dipped to 1.9% compared to 2% the previous week. The gating metric remained in the "low" transmission designation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The health department said 63.7% of city residents ages 16 and older are fully vaccinated. Additionally, 46.3% of fully vaccinated people have received a booster dose.

As many schools head into spring break in the coming weeks and families make travel plans, the health department urges residents to continue practicing safe COVID-19 guidance.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The Milwaukee Health Department continues to provide free COVID-19 vaccines with no appointment required Monday through Saturday, in addition to mobile vaccination clinics. The full schedule of vaccination opportunities is available on the city's website.