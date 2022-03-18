Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee COVID metrics improve for 10th consecutive week

Wastewater testing for COVID: Milwaukee County sees numbers rise

COVID levels in Milwaukee County are the lowest they have been in eight months. That is good news. But tests being done at Milwaukee's Jones Island indicate another rise may be coming.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Health Department on Friday, March 18 reported improving trends to the COVID-19 case burden and positivity rate for a 10th straight week.

According to the health department, the city saw 27.8 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the past week. The disease burden dropped from the previous week's 29.7. The gating metric held as "moderate" transmission.

Percent positivity dipped to 1.9% compared to 2% the previous week. The gating metric remained in the "low" transmission designation.

The health department said 63.7% of city residents ages 16 and older are fully vaccinated. Additionally, 46.3% of fully vaccinated people have received a booster dose.

As many schools head into spring break in the coming weeks and families make travel plans, the health department urges residents to continue practicing safe COVID-19 guidance.

The Milwaukee Health Department continues to provide free COVID-19 vaccines with no appointment required Monday through Saturday, in addition to mobile vaccination clinics. The full schedule of vaccination opportunities is available on the city's website.

