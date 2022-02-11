Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee COVID positivity improves to 'substantial' designation

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Health Department on Friday, Feb. 11 reported declining trends to the COVID-19 case burden and positivity rate for a fifth consecutive week.

According to the health department, the city saw 200.3 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the past week. The disease burden dropped from the previous week's 336.5. The gating criteria is still considered "extreme transmission."

Percent positivity dipped to 9% compared 13% the previous week. The gating criteria improved to "substantial transmission" from "extreme transmission" the previous seven health department reports.

The health department said 62.6% of city residents ages 16 and older are fully vaccinated, and 68% have received at least their first dose. Additionally, 44.3% of fully vaccinated people have received a booster dose.

The COVID-19 vaccine $100 gift card incentive program, which launched last week, concluded on Tuesday, Feb. 8 after all 1,000 gift cards available were distributed to individuals who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at any of the Milwaukee Health Department vaccination clinics.

"We are encouraged by the swift response from community members who took advantage of this incentive," said Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson. "I want to sincerely thank them for making the decision to prioritize their health and the health of their loved ones by getting vaccinated. Milwaukee still has a long way to go until our entire city is vaccinated, and I strongly encourage everyone to get their vaccine or booster dose as soon as they can."

MHD continues working to provide vaccines at the Northwest Health Center, Southside Health Center, and Menomonee Valley Site. Hours of operation for all three sites can be found at Milwaukee.gov/covidvax.

