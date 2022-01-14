Milwaukee COVID trends show slight improvement

article

The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) on Friday, Jan. 14 reported declining trends to the COVID-19 case burden and positivity rate.

According to MHD, the city saw 593.2 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the past week. The disease burden dropped substantially from the previous week's 1,034.1. The gating criteria is still considered "extreme transmission."

Percent positivity dipped to 36% compared 38.5% the previous week. The gating criteria is also considered "extreme transmission."

MHD said 61.4% of city residents ages 16 and older are fully vaccinated, and 66.7% have received at least their first dose. Additionally, 37.6% of fully vaccinated people have received a booster dose.

The Milwaukee Health Department also announced that it has successfully distributed one million N95 masks to the Milwaukee community, and will be delivering 300,000 to the Milwaukee Public Schools ahead of their return to in-person learning. At this time, the entire supply of N95 masks have been distributed.

"I want to send my deepest gratitude to the Milwaukee Health Department and Milwaukee Public Library staff, along with the Milwaukee Police Department, for their tireless work to distribute this important resource to the community and keep the public safe throughout the process," said Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson.

Upcoming changes

In an effort to increase the vaccination rate for 5-year-olds to 17-year-olds, the Milwaukee Health Department will partner to bring vaccination clinics to Milwaukee Public Schools beginning on Wednesday, Jan. 19. The full schedule of clinics can be found at Milwaukee.gov/COVIDvax.

Milwaukee Health Department offices and clinic services will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17 in observation of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. COVID-19 operations will remain open for their normal hours. Those in need of a COVID-19 vaccine or test can visit the Northwest Health Center or Southside Health Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or Menomonee Valley Site from noon to 6 p.m.

