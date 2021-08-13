Milwaukee COVID case burden, positivity improve slightly

The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) on Friday, Aug. 13 reported slight improvement to COVID-19 trends for the preceding week.

According to MHD, the city saw 232.5 cases per 100,000 people, down from the previous week's 240.3 cases per 100,000. The gating criteria remains in the "extreme transmission" category.

Percent positivity also dropped to 10.4%, holding in the "high transmission" category. The gating criteria was reported at 10.9% the previous week.

As of this week, 56.4% of Milwaukee residents 16 or older have received at least their first dose of vaccine and 51.5% have completed their vaccination series, MHD said.

The FDA and CDC voted to approve a booster shot of Pfizer’s or Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised individuals. MHD is working closely with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and will be following their guidance regarding administration of the booster. Boosters are not anticipated to be available in the city of Milwaukee until next week.

More information on mobile vaccination clinics and hours for the Northwest Health Center and Southside Health Center vaccination sites can be found at Milwaukee.gov/COVIDvax. Information on COVID-19 testing, including testing hours and closed dates at American Family Field, can be found at Milwaukee.gov/COVIDtesting.