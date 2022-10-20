Milwaukee COVID boosters available; 5 and older

article

The updated COVID-19 boosters are now available at Milwaukee Health Department immunization clinics for everyone five years of age and older.

People who have their primary COVID-19 vaccine series and have not received a COVID-19 vaccine in the last two months are eligible for the COVID-19 booster.

"Especially as children return the classroom for the school year, it’s more important than ever to make sure they are up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccines," said Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson. "These updated boosters can protect your children against the severe outcomes from COVID-19, including long COVID, and will ensure they can safely continue in-person learning in the classroom. It’s imperative for all of us in Milwaukee to boost our immunity against COVID-19 today."

Currently, only 22.5% of 5 to 11-year-olds in Milwaukee have completed their primary vaccination series, according to the Milwaukee Health Department.

The COVID-19 vaccines and updated boosters are available for free and without an appointment at the Milwaukee Health Department immunization clinics:

Northwest Health Center7630 W. Mill RoadTuesday & Thursday: 2 – 6 p.m.Friday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Southside Health Center1639 S. 23rd StreetTuesday & Thursday: 2 – 6 p.m.Friday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Menomonee Valley Drive-Thru2401 W. St. Paul AvenueMonday, Wednesday, Friday: 12 – 6 p.m.Tuesday & Thursday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.Saturday: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Those who need in-home vaccinations can call the COVID-19 hotline at 414-286-6800 to schedule an appointment, and our vaccination team will come directly to you.

In addition to the Milwaukee Health Department Clinics, many other pharmacies, healthcare providers, and local health departments also have COVID-19 vaccines and boosters available.