Milwaukee COVID-19 testing centers expand hours

A number of sites have extended their hours due to the high demand for COVID-19 tests. The line stretched around the corner of St. Paul Avenue on New Year's Eve.

John Stadler didn’t have big plans for New Year's Eve, but it was his symptoms that made him close out his 2021 hoping for a negative test.

"I had one of those store-bought tests, and it came out inconclusive, so I thought, well I better come here," said Stadler, who was getting tested. "Better safe than sorry."

The Menomonee Valley testing site was among a few sites that are staying open a little longer due to high demand. COVID-19 tests are free for anyone 12 months or older, regardless of symptoms.

"We are actually transferring people from our vaccine efforts to our testing effort, which is frankly very unfortunate. It tells you something: the demand for vaccines is low. And the demand for testing is high. And I wish it were absolutely the opposite," said Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson.

Milwaukee COVID-19 testing site

All clinics run by the Milwaukee Health Department will be closed Jan. 1 and Jan. 2 to observe the holiday. All three community sites are set to reopen on Monday.

For more information on where you can get tested in our area, visit healthymke.com.

