Milwaukee Couture high-rise construction starts

Construction officially started on the 44-story Couture apartment building in downtown Milwaukee on Tuesday, May 11.

The project will create not just apartments, but also retail and transportation.

As trucks drive into the lot near Michigan and Lincoln Memorial, they mark the start to construction that has been a long time coming for developer Rick Barrett.

"Good things take time and from my perspective, this has been a very good thing," said Barrett.

Barrett explained one of the hiccups that kept construction from happening sooner.

"We had to fight through some things regarding the lakebed issue, and we were able to work with the state legislature up in Madison and get the land cleared," Barrett said.

Last month, Barrett secured a $104.7 million loan for the Couture project. He expects people to be able to start living in the 322-unit building by mid-2023.

Units will range from $1,650 to $9,000 according to the Couture.

It will also offer 42,000 square feet of retail space with types of transportation.

"It’s the bus rapid transit line from the county, and the city has the Milwaukee streetcar that will come through the middle of the building," said Barrett.

When asked about construction lasts week, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said he gives the Couture's development team credit "because they stuck with it."

The Couture says affordable housing will be included in the unit.

The Couture is expected to create 4,400 construction jobs and 200 permanent jobs. The developer said the Couture will have quite the view – from above and below.

"A skyscraper of this nature, it gives you, you know, a sign of progress. It says a lot about any given city and a 44-story building here on this site says a lot about Milwaukee and where Milwaukee’s future is going," said Rick Barrett.

Residents can also expect to see public plazas and parks, along with pedestrian bridges.