Couture: Milwaukee high-rise to break ground this week

The long-awaited Couture building in downtown Milwaukee will break ground on Wednesday, May 5 after securing a loan for the project on Friday, April 30.

Barrett Lo Visionary Development and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) closed on insuring a $104.7 million loan for the Couture

"We are thrilled to have closed on the site and to enable the Findorff team to begin construction work for the Couture, a transformational project for our community," said Rick Barrett, founder and CEO of Barrett Lo Visionary Development. "I want to thank the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the City of Milwaukee, Milwaukee County, and all of the partners who have worked so hard alongside us to ensure that this important project has been able to move forward."

Construction work on the 44-story building will begin on Wednesday, May 5, with below-grade improvements. Vertical construction on the project is expected to begin in early 2022, with completion anticipated by Fall 2023, a release said.

It will provide an estimated 4,400 construction jobs, and once completed, an estimated 200 permanent jobs.

The Couture is designed as a key thoroughfare connecting Milwaukee’s lakefront and cultural amenities with downtown, according to a release. The project includes public plazas and parks, pedestrian bridges and a new lakefront stop for the streetcar. The Couture will replace an underused transit center with a true multimodal transit hub for the Milwaukee community.