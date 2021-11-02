Milwaukee County Zoo’s 'Wild Lights' night for adults on Dec. 9

article

As part of the Milwaukee County Zoo’s new Wild Lights, a special night will be offered Thursday, Dec. 9, for adults 21 and over.

Cheers! Wild Lights is an evening to experience a night out just for adults as the Zoo is illuminated with millions of twinkling and sparkling lights placed throughout the forests and pathways.

A news release says those who take part will enjoy an enchanted evening under the stars as the festive and frosty experience features entertainment, specialty food and adult beverages (additional cost).

Encounter bright colors and shining lights as you walk along a 1-mile path filled with animal-themed light displays and holiday decorations.

Admission for Cheers! Wild Lights is available online or at the admission gates on Dec. 9. It's $20 for adults (21+) – and parking is included.

NOTE: Zoo membership is not valid for this special evening. Visit milwaukeezoo.org to purchase tickets.

