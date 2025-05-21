Milwaukee County Zoo's summer exhibit 'Exploration Dinosaur' now open

article

The Milwaukee County Zoo’s 2025 summer exhibit, Exploration Dinosaur, is now open for a limited time.

What we know:

Launching Wednesday, May 21, guests of all ages can unearth the past and explore prehistoric bones, teeth, and more from mighty dinosaurs like the T. Rex and Triceratops.

Exploration Dinosaur is open daily through Oct. 5 and is located outside, behind the Small Mammals Building. Cost is $4 per person.

Featured dinosaurs include

Stegosaurus — You can’t picture a Stegosaurus without envisioning the distinctive diamond-shaped plates along their back. Surprisingly, these bony plates weren’t connected to the skeleton — they simply grew out from the skin! Some reached up to 2 feet tall and just as wide.

T. Rex — T. Rex wasn’t just the king of the dinosaurs — they’re the heavyweight champion of the prehistoric world, tipping the scales at over 9 tons. This fearsome predator is practically synonymous with the word dinosaur — and for good reason! Stretching up to 42 feet long and armed with banana-sized teeth, they were one of the largest carnivores to ever walk the earth.

Euoplocephalus — Euoplocephalus was the tank of the Cretaceous period, covered head to tail in heavy armor. Their bony plates and spiked exterior made them nearly invincible against predators. Reaching up to 20 feet long and weighing around two tons, this plant-eater had one more trick up its sleeve — a massive, club-like tail.

Roar & Explore activities include

Dino Detective Dig: Practice using a grid system to dig up fossils and document your discoveries.

Dino Delight: Match diet vocabulary words with the correct dinosaur tooth and dinner plate. Learn about herbivores, omnivores, and carnivores.

Scavenger Hunt with Eggs: Find dinosaur eggs around the exhibit and mark their locations on a map.

Protecting the Present: Discover ways to protect animal habitats in Wisconsin and choose a conservation action to implement at home.

Roar & Explore activities are included in the $4 per person cost, after regular Zoo admission. Tickets can be purchased on-site.