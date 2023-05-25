Milwaukee County Zoo zebra dies; came in contact with wire fencing

article

The Milwaukee County Zoo announced on Thursday, May 25 the passing of a male zebra, Stuart.

In a post on the Milwaukee County Zoo Facebook page, officials say Stuart "was exploring, running, and chasing the impalas in their habitat when Stuart inadvertently came in contact with the wire containment fencing surrounding the yard. Despite immediate response from the veterinary team, he did not survive his injuries."

On the zoo website, officials noted,

"This tragic accident is a heartbreaking loss for the animal care team, and for everyone who cares about the Zoo’s animals. The focus now is on the wellbeing of the impalas and the ostriches who share the habitat.

"The impalas were brought inside for the remainder of the day, and the ostriches returned to the yard.

"Stuart was born in 2018 at the Hemker Park & Zoo in Minnesota and arrived at MCZ in 2019."