Milwaukee County Zoo "Wild Lights" returns for 2025 holiday season

The Brief The Milwaukee County Zoo's "Wild Lights" seasonal display runs on select nights from Nov. 21 through Dec. 31, 2025. Special events include an opening night drone show, four Drive-Thru nights, an adult-only "Cheers!" night, and a "Dogs After Dark" event. Tickets are available online now and include parking.



The Milwaukee County Zoo kicks off the holiday season Nov. 21 with "Wild Lights" presented by the We Energies Foundation. The seasonal display returns with a newly-expanded route of decorative displays and pathways throughout 28 nights in 2025.

"Wild Lights" at the Milwaukee County Zoo

What we know:

A news release says Wild Lights will run Nov. 21-23, 28-29 and Dec. 3-31 (closed Dec. 8, 9, 15, 16, 24 and 25) from 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Admission gates close at 8:15 p.m. on all nights excluding Drive-Thru and Cheers!

Milwaukee County Zoo "Wild Lights"

The festive fun kicks off with a drone show (weather dependent) on opening night- Friday Nov. 21- featuring an assortment of animals seen in Wild Lights displays. For guests who want to take in the light displays from the comfort of their car, the Zoo is offering four nights (Nov. 29, Dec. 7, 14, 21) of a Drive-Thru experience. This one-mile route runs along Zoo pathways and lasts approximately 30 minutes. Animals will not be viewable on these nights.

On Thursday, Dec. 11 Cheers! Wild Lights, returns for guests 21+ to enjoy a variety of entertainment, LED performances, a Holiday Hop Pass seasonal beer sampling, an outdoor watch party of the movie Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, and festive food for purchase. Cheers! is open from 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

For the first time ever, the Zoo will welcome dogs at Dogs After Dark, on Thursday, Dec. 17. Purchase a special ticket and bring your dog to Wild Lights! The fun includes special photo opportunities for dogs and a visit with Santa plus gift presented by Racine Danish Kringles.

Milwaukee County Zoo "Wild Lights"

Recycle holiday lights

What you can do:

The Zoo will be accepting working and non-working lights for recycling. Recycling lights keeps them out of landfills and helps protect wildlife. Collection bins are located in the U.S. Bank Gathering Place.

All Wild Lights tickets are available to purchase online now and include parking (a $15 value). Zoological Society members receive 20% discount online and at the gate with code bright and membership ID. Discount must be applied at the time of purchase and excludes Cheers!, select Wednesdays and New Year’s Eve.

More information about each of the Wild Lights nights can be viewed on the Zoo’s website.