Milwaukee County Zoo welcomes 2 Eastern black rhinos

The Milwaukee County Zoo announced Wednesday the arrival of two Eastern black rhinos --a female named Zuri and a male named Kianga.

Both rhinos will be in a quarantine period in their new habitat before the building opens to the public — a standard procedure for any new animal that arrives at the zoo.

The arrivals come as the zoo prepares to open its brand-new $22.6 million Ladish Co. Foundation Rhino Care Center.

About Zuri

What we know:

Zuri arrived on Oct. 23 from the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.

Known as Seyia to Cincinnati guests, she is 16 years old, born Sept. 28, 2009, at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo before moving to Cincinnati in 2013.

Zuri’s former zookeepers describe her as sweet, sassy and affectionate, and a rhino who enjoys attention.

About Kianga

What we know:

Kianga arrived at the zoo on Oct. 24 from nearby Racine. Born on Sept. 19, 2003, he is 22-years-old and was in Racine Zoo’s care for 18 years after coming from the Brookfield Zoo in Illinois in 2007.

Kianga enjoys training with his zookeepers and was well-known in Racine for blowing raspberries- a favorite behavior of his. He also participates in his own health care and is often eager to please, according to his former zookeepers.

Kianga

Rhino Care Center

What we know:

The Rhino Care Center and Robert Dohmen Hippo Indoor Haven are the final phase in the completion of the Milwaukee County Zoo's Adventure Africa capital project, which began when the elephant and mixed species habitat opened in 2019 as Phase I. Phase II marked the renovation to the outdoor hippo habitat with underwater viewing in 2020.

Construction on the Rhino Care Center took place from April 2024 and was completed in September 2025 and includes an outdoor yard for rhinos; the Hippo Indoor Haven, a mixed species habitat where rhinos and zebras will rotate in the space; and a new habitat for red river hogs.