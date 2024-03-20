Milwaukee County Zoo steam locomotives departing by year's end

At the Milwaukee County Zoo, the wild animals of all varieties are not the only fan favorite of visitors.

"We love to go on the train. It’s a lot of fun," said Beth Zepeda, a teacher from Whitnall Elementary who brought her students to the zoo on a field trip.

But the conductor of the train is making some changes. The zoo's two steam locomotive engines will be leaving the zoo by the end of 2024. That does not mean the end of the train at the zoo – the zoo will be using two diesel engines and has already purchased two more. The first of the two new diesel engines is expected to arrive as soon as fall.

"I loved the steam engine. I’m going to miss that because, the smells, it was a lot of fun," Zepeda said.

Zepeda has been riding the train since she was little. She said the change is bittersweet.

"It’s kind of sad because a lot of younger kids don’t get to experience the adventure of the original kind of trains, but things are expanding," Zepeda said.

Both of the steam locomotives came from Wisconsin Dells – and that is where both will be heading this year. The No. 1916 engine will roll out on April 1, followed by the No. 1924 engine on Oct. 31.

Since 1958, zoo officials say the trains have carried more than 400,000 visitors.

Calvin Shickel, Rides and Attractions Specialist Lead at the Milwaukee County Zoo, said the stream train is hard to maintain – parts are difficult to replace. He said the switch to diesel will also reduce emissions by 90%.

"Now that we are moving into the future we have diesel technology that can outperform steam in many different ways," Shickel said.

Shickel said while what powers the train will change, the passenger cars will remain the same.

"It’s kind of setting a nice pace that we get to carry on into the future. It’s a very exciting time," Shickel said.

Another benefit of the change – the new diesel engines are expected to ride the rails year-round.

Both steam locomotives will eventually find their way to Riverside and Great Northern Preservation Society in Wisconsin Dells. They will be part of a living museum there – and yes, they will be operational.