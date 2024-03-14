article

Two of the Milwaukee County Zoo's oldest and most popular attractions will leave the station for the last time this year.

The zoo announced its two steam locomotives, which have operated in rotation with two diesel engines, will be headed to the Wisconsin Dells. Two new, custom-built diesel engines will take their place – meaning rides could continue year-round.

The No. 1916 engine will roll out on April 1, followed by the No. 1924 engine on Oct. 31. Both locomotives will go to the Riverside & Great Northern Preservation Society, a nonprofit organization that preserves steam engines and operates them as part of a living museum.

The first of the two new diesel engines is expected to arrive as soon as this coming fall, and the zoo said it would decrease particulate emissions by 90% in compliance with EPA tier 4 regulations. Details about the second diesel engine are not yet known.

In the announcement, the zoo said the steam engines' sale "supports the Zoo’s mission of conversation and sustainability and aligns with Milwaukee County’s vision of becoming the healthiest county in Wisconsin."

Since 1992, the zoo said the four existing locomotives have carried more than 400,000 visitors each year. While what powers the train will change, the train cars themselves are expected to remain the same.

The zoo's website includes an FAQ with more information about the change to the tracks.