Milwaukee County Zoo Rhino Care Center opens to public on Dec. 9

article

The Brief The Milwaukee County Zoo is opening the Ladish Co. Foundation Rhino Care Center on Tuesday, Dec. 9. The center, which cost $22.6 million, includes the Robert Dohmen Hippo Indoor Haven and yards for zebras and red river hogs. It offers 61,000 square feet of habitat and allows guests to view the rhinos and hippos indoors during the winter.



The Milwaukee County Zoo (MCZ) will open to the public on Tuesday, Dec. 9, the Ladish Co. Foundation Rhino Care Center. A news release says the new building includes Robert Dohmen Hippo Indoor Haven with surrounding yards for zebras and red river hogs.

Rhino Care Center to open

What we know:

Zoo officials say construction on the new care center was completed in September. It spans 61,000 square feet, creating a habitat design that brings guests closer than ever to rhinos and hippo and provides a fresh option to view both animals inside during the winter months.

In addition, the Rhino Care Center creates flexibility for how the animal care team provides for the animals, the news release says. The floor is a soft substrate meant to protect their feet, while a rock wall on the rhino side provides natural enrichment options. Hippo Indoor Haven also has a pool and allows MCZ’s hippo, Happy, to be eye level with guests.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The outdoor yards provide over 36,000 square feet including individual yards for rhinos, zebras and red river hogs.

Adventure Africa capital project

Dig deeper:

The Rhino Care Center and Hippo Indoor Haven are the final phase in the completion of MCZ’s Adventure Africa capital project, which began when the Elephant Care Center and mixed species habitats opened in 2019 as Phase I. Phase II marked the renovation to the Dohmen Family Foundation Hippo Haven outdoor habitat with underwater viewing in 2020. The total cost of this final phase was $22.6 million, with the Zoological Society of Milwaukee contributing to nearly $7.4 million of that total.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

For more information, you are invited to visit the Milwaukee County Zoo website.