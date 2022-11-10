Milwaukee County Zoo illuminating event returns: Wild Lights

article

The Milwaukee County Zoo announces that Wild Lights will return for the second year in a row in December.

According to a news release, Milwaukee County Zoo will transform into an illuminated destination with hundreds of thousands of glittering lights throughout the forests and pathways, letting guests enjoy an enchanted evening under the stars. Vibrant colors and shining lights greet guests as they stroll along a 1-mile path filled with animal-themed light displays.

Illuminated elephant

The Zoo said they added new sparkling sculptures of a gorilla, rhino, zebras, and a dazzling peacock photo op.

The Wild Lights event will be offered from Dec. 1 to Dec. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

People at Wild Lights

The Zoo includes a unique experience with Cheers Wild Light, a special 21+ evening featured at Wild Lights, with local bands, live ice carving demos, special spirits, and food offerings for purchase that will take place on Thursday, Dec. 8 and Friday, Dec. 9.

The Zoo has created a signature cocktail that will be specially prepared for the evening’s festivities and available for purchase that is sure to warm guests from the inside out! Specialty seasonal foods, available for sale, will also be offered throughout the winter wonderland.

Local bands will be there to add to the flavor as they perform in the crisp, open air. Live ice-carving demonstrations will take shape before your eyes, and guests can laughs and join the National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Watch Party.

Depending on the weather, the Zoo said there is a chance to experience a winter woodland ride on the North Shore Bank Safari Train or step back in time and take a spin on the Zoo’s vintage carousel featuring a colorful menagerie of zebras, red pandas, tigers, and more.

Illuminated Lion

The Milwaukee County Zoo said the animals are not viewable during Wild Lights; however, the winter wonderland features plenty of enchantment.

Some illuminated displays shining brightly through the park include:

Polar Point: You’re invited to step into our dream, as our WILD night of LIGHTS starts!

Flamingle all the Way : Like birds of a feather, flock together with friends and family down Flamingo Way past a flamboyance of lit flamingos.

Jungle Bells : Enter the world of apes and primates with Jungle Bells! Use your imagination and dream of a faraway place where these agile animals are swinging from the trees around you.

FantaSEA : Dream of unknown places as you "swim" through this underwater adventure of sea creatures!

aROARa: Here you’ll dream of beauty as you walk under the dancing waves of lights of the aurora borealis.

This sparkly special event is an outdoor exp

Admission for the tickets for Cheers! Wild Lights and Wild Lights is available on the Milwaukee County Zoo website.