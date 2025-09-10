article

The Brief The Milwaukee County Zoo welcomed a new diesel engine to its train fleet. An inaugural ride for Engine No. 2025 is open to the public on Saturday, Sept. 13. The long-running steam locomotives, a visitor favorite, took their final lap last year.



The Milwaukee County Zoo's long-running, visitor-favorite steam locomotives took their final lap a year ago. But now, a new engine will make its way down the tracks.

For the first time in more than three decades, the zoo welcomed a new locomotive to its fleet this summer: Engine No. 2025, a diesel hydraulic locomotive.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

New Milwaukee County Zoo train engine

What they're saying:

The zoo said Engine No. 2025 is designed to reduce "criteria pollutant emissions" by 70% and meets the Environmental Protection Agency’s cleanest diesel emission standards.

It is the first locomotive for the zoo built outside of Wisconsin. Swanee River Railroad Company in Lufkin, Texas built Engine No. 2025. It measures 20 feet long and 45 inches wide. The cab features dash-mounted air conditioning, a camera system, digital engine readouts and controls for the air bell, horn and sanders.

Engine No. 2025 (Courtesy: Milwaukee County Zoo)

Steam engines depart

The backstory:

The steam engines were part of the Milwaukee County Zoo's history – and they were there before animals ever arrived.

"The original purpose of this railroad was to show the community the construction of the zoo," Calvin Schickel, rides and attractions specialist lead, told FOX6 last year. "A lot of aspects of the zoo were built around the train. Which is something a lot of people don’t know. I think it’s very cool."

Related article

The zoo's original two locomotives included one steam engine built by a company in the Wisconsin Dells. They later began to operate in rotation with two diesel engines. Since 1992, the zoo said the four locomotives carried more than 400,000 visitors each year.

The No. 1916 engine rolled out last April, followed by No. 1924 in October. Both locomotives went to the Riverside & Great Northern Preservation Society, a nonprofit organization in Wisconsin Dells that preserves steam engines and operates them as part of a living museum.

‘Trains & Tracks’

What you can do:

To celebrate Engine No. 2025's arrival, the Milwaukee County Zoo is hosting "Trains & Tracks" on Saturday, Sept. 13. Activities will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. An inaugural ride will take place at 10 a.m. and is open to the public.

The first riders on Engine No. 2025 will receive a commemorative button, complimentary cookie from the dining car and a Polaroid picture. Additional activities include:

Conductor hats: All riders throughout the event will receive a conductor hat.

Engine button: The first 500 riders will receive an Engine No. 2025 button.

Photo station: Pose with a giant "Inaugural Ride" ticket.

Train crossing trivia: Follow the "tracks" to get to the train crossings and answer a trivia question at each. For one correct answer, you will be entered to win a ride in Engine No. 2025.

Train car coloring sheet: Draw yourself in the train coach and add it to the engine.

Train Shop open house: Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., visit the zoo’s train shop to see where the engines are maintained.