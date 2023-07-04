Milwaukee County Zoo $4 admission for July 4th

article

The Milwaukee County Zoo offered a unique Fourth of July celebration – $4 admission.

With discounted admission, visitors said the $15 parking fee didn't feel so bad. Some made their rounds from celebrations all over the city.

"We went to the parade and decided to be outside more, so we came to the zoo," said Olivia Degeuzman.

"We have friends visiting from New York, and plus it’s $4 today for July 4th," said Nadeen.

The goal is to give more people access to the zoo. An admissions employee said nearly 7,000 guests took advantage. That's why the Milwaukee staple keeps the tradition going.

"Great part of Wisconsin is the zoo," said Matt Kaleist. "It’s a great tradition to go to."

From hanging with the monkeys to "awwing" at the flamingos, it was hard for visitors to pick a favorite spot.

"My favorite part is seeing all the animals," said Nadeen and Jaida.

"Grownups work a lot, so moments like these matter," said Tony Harris.

While he's impressed with the animals, Kai Harris was waiting for something else.

"My favorite, favorite part is to see the good fireworks – like a lot of fireworks," he said.