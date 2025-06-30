Milwaukee County Zoo $4 admission for July 4th

article

The Brief Celebrate the Fourth of July at the Milwaukee County Zoo with $4 admission for all guests. On the Fourth of July, the Zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Parking and regular attraction fees still apply.



The Milwaukee County Zoo is offering a unique Fourth of July celebration – $4 admission. Parking and regular attraction fees still apply.

On the Fourth of July, the zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

What's new at the zoo

There’s a new member of the flock — a Humboldt penguin chick — at the Penguins of the Pacific habitat. The chick, a female, hatched on March 14 to parents Mariano and Lilly.

The zoo is one of only 22 facilities in the United States and Canada to care for this species. The hatching of this chick is significant, as Humboldt penguins are listed as vulnerable in their natural range of Peru and Chile.

There’s also a baby boom on Macaque Island! Japanese macaque Usagi, age 12, gave birth on June 8. Usagi took her baby outside and onto Macaque Island a few hours later.

Rikka with newborn

The father is Kota, age 10, and this baby is the second offspring for Usagi. Mom Rikka, age 12, also gave birth on June 14. This is the fourth offspring for Rikka.

The animal care team shares that the macaque moms and babies are doing well, and the sex of both newborns is still undetermined.

Adding infants has not changed anything within the troop dynamics — the group is spending time together and socializing normally.

Rikka is fluffier than the troop’s other new mom, Usagi, so if you’re visiting Macaque Island to check out the two new babies, that might help you tell them apart.