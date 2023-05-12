Milwaukee County Zoo harbor seal makes debut

article

The Milwaukee County Zoo is excited to announce the debut of its newest resident, female harbor seal Mira! She arrived April 6 from the Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines, Iowa.

Mira was born Aug. 7, 2021, at the Blank Park Zoo to parents Ross and Meru, both 12 years old. Mira resided in the Hub Harbor Seal and Sea Lion habitat with her parents and two female sea lions, Zoey and Meatball.

Keepers describe Mira as curious but cautious, and that she enjoys interacting with zoo guests through underwater exhibit windows. As the Milwaukee County Zoo animal care staff continue to work with Mira, they say she started out a bit nervous about her new surroundings.

Female harbor seal Mira

The zoo currently houses three harbor seals: adults Ringo and Cossette and youngster Leia.