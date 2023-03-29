Milwaukee County Zoo giraffe dies, 2nd in past week

article

The Milwaukee County Zoo on Wednesday, March 29 announced the death of "Rahna" – a 30-year-old reticulated giraffe.

Rahna was humanely euthanized after experiencing age-related health issues, the zoo said in a Facebook post.

It is the second recently announced giraffe death, coming exactly one week after the zoo announced the unexpected passing of a different giraffe, "Bahatika."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The zoo said Rahna was known as the "blonde" giraffe. She had one calf and was an "auntie" to recent giraffe calves at the zoo.

"Rahna was a ‘smart and observant giraffe,’" the giraffe care team said, per the post. "Watching her grow from a smart and 'sassy' young giraffe into a sweet and mellow senior has been an honor and a pleasure."

The zoo's Giraffe Building was closed Wednesday to give the animals space to grieve. The zoo said patrons can support Rahna through the Giraffe Conservation Foundation.