Milwaukee County Zoo giraffe dies unexpectedly

The Milwaukee County Zoo announced Wednesday, March 22 that male giraffe, Bahatika (Baha), died unexpectedly. He was being closely monitored for age-related health issues.

The Giraffe Building will be closed Wednesday to give the zookeepers time to grieve Baha and give their necessary attention to the other giraffes in the herd.

"We will miss Baha’s friendly face and presence in our barn. His memory lives on in his many offspring," said Joan, giraffe supervisor, said.

Bahatika was born at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs in June 2005 and has lived at the Milwaukee County Zoo since May 2006.