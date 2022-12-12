Milwaukee County Zoo: Free entry during Frosty Free Week

article

During the season of giving, the Milwaukee County Zoo offers a week of free daytime admission to guests as a way of giving back to the community. "Frosty Free Week" is a perfect time to visit the Zoo – a tranquil setting to enjoy nature and all the animals that call the Zoo home.

From Dec. 26 through Dec. 30, all guests receive free daytime admission to enjoy all the Zoo has to offer during this festive season. Regular concessions and attraction rates apply. This does not apply to the Zoo’s Wild Lights night event which runs through Dec.

Stop at the Primates of the World building to meet a returning species to the Zoo, a pair of DeBrazza’s monkeys, Holly (female) and Hugo (male).

In the Small Mammals building, meet a new species to the Zoo, a male Provost’s squirrel named Kopi. In the wild, Provost’s squirrels are found in Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia, and are arboreal.

Animal care staff is excited to work with Kopi, and they’re taking everything very slow as he acclimates to his new home. He’s been climbing all over his habitat and exploring any item they add to it. He likes to lay flat on the tree branches and sleep in his crate, bedded with leaves for a "nest."

This species faces threats from illegal pet trade trafficking and deforestation for palm oil plantations. Provost’s squirrels and other species that share their habitat can be helped by people choosing products made with sustainable palm oil.

The Zoo is open from 9:30 to 2:30 p.m. on weekdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, and closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, 2023.