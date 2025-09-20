Milwaukee County Zoo euthanizes 43-year-old elephant Ruth after fall

article

The Brief Ruth, a 43-year-old African savanna elephant, was euthanized after falling and being unable to get up at the Milwaukee County Zoo. Zookeepers and staff were with her throughout the process, and her herd mates were given time to say goodbye. Ruth, remembered as independent and sassy, was also a leader in a plasma collection program to help other elephants.



The Milwaukee County Zoo announced that African savanna elephant Ruth was humanely euthanized Saturday morning, Sept. 20, after she fell inside the Zoo’s Elephant Care Center and was unable to get up.

She was 43.

What we know:

The zoo said zookeepers began following the protocol for lifting a down elephant, including contacting the Milwaukee Fire Department’s Heavy Urban Rescue Team. The Zoo’s veterinary staff, elephant care staff, and leadership decided to humanely euthanize Ruth after determining she could not recover.

Ruth was first anesthetized, and staff members said she showed no signs of discomfort. She was surrounded by zookeepers and care staff who stayed with her, shared memories, and said their goodbyes.

The zoo said fellow elephants Brittany and Belle were also given time to see Ruth, which staff said helps socially bonded animals process the loss.

In human care, the median life expectancy for a female African savanna elephant is 39.4 years, according to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Courtesy: The Milwaukee County Zoo

All three elephants at the Milwaukee County Zoo are considered geriatric.

Dig deeper:

Ruth arrived in Milwaukee in December 2006, joining Brittany, who came in 2001. Belle was added to the herd in 2019. Her care team described Ruth as independent, feisty, and sassy, often choosing her own space in the outdoor habitat while remaining a motivated participant in training and research.

Ruth also contributed to a plasma collection program, serving as a frequent donor. Zoo officials called her participation a "final gift" to help other elephants in need.

A necropsy will be performed by the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Veterinary Medicine. Results are expected in several weeks.