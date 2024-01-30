Milwaukee County Zoo entrance redesign, Crowley signs legislation

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley on Tuesday, Jan. 30 signed legislation to start the design and reconfiguration of the Milwaukee County Zoo's front entrance.

The legislation provides $1.7 million in county funding for the planning and design for the admissions reconfiguration project. Officials said the capital improvement will help improve the safety of zoo guests, alleviate traffic concerns for the local community and enhance the zoo experience for generations to come.

Crowley, Zoo Director Amos Morris and legislation author Milwaukee County Board Supervisor Shawn Rolland will also share their remarks. Additional County Supervisors are expected to attend.