Milwaukee County Zoo Egg Day 2024 full of Easter activities

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  March 30, 2024 8:09am CDT
Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Zoo Egg Day 2024

Head to the Milwaukee County Zoo on Saturday, March 30, for Egg Day 2024!

MILWAUKEE - Enjoy all things Easter at the Milwaukee County Zoo!

The zoo is hosting Egg Day 2024 on Saturday, March 30.

The event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Children can join in the bingo scavenger hunt, show off a fun face painting, count the golden eggs along the egg hunt trail, watch animals interact with festive enrichment items filled with their favorite foods, and more!

Head to the Milwaukee County Zoo website for more information.

