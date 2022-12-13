Milwaukee County Zoo; DeBrazza’s monkeys added to population

article

The Milwaukee County Zoo is excited to announce a new species recently added to the population – DeBrazza’s monkeys!

Female Holly and male Hugo arrived from other AZA-accredited institutions and are getting acclimated to their new habitat.

According to the Milwaukee County Zoo, DeBrazza’s monkeys are a colorful and dynamic species known for their white facial hair, which resembles a beard. With their white belly, speckled grayish coat and black extremities, they have an elegant appearance.

"We were looking to add a new species to the Primates of the World building, and DeBrazza’s monkeys were a great fit," said Curator of Apes and Primates, Trish Khan.

Among the most widespread African forest monkeys, DeBrazza’s monkeys are arboreal and spend most of their time in the trees and shrubs between the forest canopy and the ground. Their habitat at the Zoo has been updated to reflect their arboreal nature. They can swim and usually choose to live near water sources.

DeBrazza’s monkeys are considered Stable in the wild (according to the IUCN – International Union for the Conservation of Nature), however they face threats from deforestation and the pet trade.