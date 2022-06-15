Milwaukee County Zoo camping night returns: 'Snooze at the Zoo'

article

The Zoological Society of Milwaukee on Wednesday, June 15 announced that "Snooze at the Zoo" will return this year after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

The event is the one time a year that the public can camp inside the Milwaukee County Zoo. Campers can set up near the bears, seals, elk and caribou – and may get some peacock visitors near their tents.

Snooze at the Zoo raises money for the nonprofit Zoological Society and is held on three nights: Thursday, Aug. 11; Friday, Aug. 12; or Saturday, Aug. 13. Admission is $55 for adults and $35 for children.

For those who don't like to camp but still enjoy the zoo, there is the option to "Snooze for the Zoo." Guests can buy a "Snooze bag" filled with their t-shirt(s), activity books, sidewalk chalk, snacks and more.

Snooze bags cost $20 and must be ordered by July 22; they will be available for pickup in August.

Zoo Pass holders get a discount on both Snooze at the Zoo and on Snooze bags. Additional details can be found on the Zoological Society of Milwaukee website.