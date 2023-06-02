Milwaukee County Zoo; Camel born on May 20, calf needs a name

The Milwaukee County Zoo is celebrating the birth of a female Bactrian camel. The calf was born on Saturday, May 20 to parents Addie-Jean (better known as A.J.) and Stan.

Zoo officials say the birth took place in the outdoor camel habitat, and the calf was observed nursing well from mom the same evening. The new calf underwent a neo-natal exam, and she weighed about 88 pounds. Officials say the calf is doing well, and animal care staff say she appears healthy.

A news release says animal care staff will also assess how the calf is moving around the habitat and what the weather conditions are like before the family will be together outside. If these outward signs appear favorable, it will likely be about one month before the outdoor introductions begin.

In the meantime, visitors can see the calf in the camel habitat with mother A.J. from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.

Camel born at Milwaukee County Zoo

The zoo is asking visitors to help name the calf for the chance to win a special zoo ticket package. Ideas for names were gathered from zoo staff and narrowed down to three for the public to choose from.

Visit the Milwaukee County Zoo’s Facebook page to vote through June 11.