Milwaukee County Zoo bonobo birth; 1st born since 2016

The Brief The Milwaukee County Zoo has welcomed a baby bonobo to its troop. Mom, Elema, gave birth on May 30. Elema and baby can be viewed in the Apes of Africa outdoor habitat, weather permitting.



A bonobo was born at the Milwaukee County Zoo on May 30. Bonobos are a species of endangered Great Ape, native to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Africa.

Bonobo birth

What we know:

In a news release, the zoo said the mom, Elema, and baby are healthy and doing well. The baby is Elema’s first offspring and the 16th successful bonobo birth at the Milwaukee County Zoo.

Elema and baby can be viewed in the Apes of Africa outdoor habitat, weather permitting.

About bonobos

Dig deeper:

Bonobos are born small, between 2 and 4 pounds, and are carefully nurtured by their mothers for several years.

Milwaukee County Zoo is home to 19 bonobos, one of the largest populations of bonobos in human care and one of only seven Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) accredited zoos in North America to manage this species.

Elema was born at the Columbus Zoo in 2012 and arrived at the Milwaukee Countyy Zoo in 2021.